Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The club announced its longtime coach has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers with one Super Bowl victory. The deal means Tomlin will likely be part of the process whenever quarterback Ben Roethlisberger opts to retire. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is returning for the 2021 season but the team has no heir apparent in place.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Buster Posey had his first multihomer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7. Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its run via the long ball. The Giants have 25 homers through 17 games, a surprising surge for a club that’s finished in the bottom third of the league in homers in eight of the past 10 seasons. Dickerson’s three-run shot off reliever Connor Brogdon allowed the Giants to grab their first lead of the game at 7-6.

UNDATED (AP) — Infielder Neil Walker announced his retirement at age 35 after 12 major league seasons. Walker hit .231 with no homers and three RBIs in 18 games with Philadelphia this year. Walker hit a career .267 with 149 homers and 609 RBIs for Pittsburgh, the New York Mets, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and the New York Yankees. Primarily a second baseman but also an occasional first baseman and third baseman, he had 12 homers and a career-best 83 RBIs for the Pirates in 2011, and reached his career high of 23 homers in both 2014 and 2016.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge as the Penguins held on for a 7-6 win over New Jersey. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which nearly let a six-goal lead slip away in the third period. The Devils scored six times in the third but couldn’t quite draw even. New Jersey has dropped seven straight games.

DETROIT (AP) — Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game was called about two hours before the scheduled first pitch on a snowy day in the Detroit area. The teams will try to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the first seven-inning game starting at 2:10 p.m. Eastern and the second scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Michael Fulmer is set to pitch the opener for Detroit, with Spencer Turnbull making his season debut in the second game. Tyler Anderson is scheduled to start the opener for Pittsburgh, with the Game 2 starter to be determined.