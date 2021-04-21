Hungary’s government spars with mayor over homeless hospital

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s right-wing government and the liberal leadership of the country’s capital city are absorbed in a conflict over a hospital for the homeless. The hospital provides medical care, social services and shelter to more than 1,000 people annually. It is the only such facility in Budapest, which suffers from a high rate of homelessness. Yet the Hungarian government has ordered the homeless services provider that runs the city-funded hospital to vacate the state-owned building the facility occupies. Budapest’s liberal mayor says the hospital is staying put unless an alternative location is found. He said, “They can send the police after us, they can pull us out by force, but we’re not leaving on our own.”