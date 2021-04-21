Knapp’s 9th-inning single leads Phillies past Giants 6-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper hit a tying solo homer in the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5. Hector Neris struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the win. Mickey Moniak hit his first career home run for the Phillies five years after they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick. Darin Ruf hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh off reliever Brandon Kintzler.