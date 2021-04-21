Leaders honor late Rep. Hastings as an outspoken fighter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders and colleagues have used a memorial service for Rep. Alcee Hastings to remember him as a straight-talking champion for the disadvantaged who overcame hurdles in his own life. The Florida Democrat died early this month at age 84 after serving nearly three decades in the House. The socially distanced ceremony was held in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, a few steps from the House chamber. Fellow lawmakers recalled the professional and social bonds they’d formed with Hastings. No. 3 House Democratic leader James Clyburn of South Carolina called Hastings a consoler, a counselor and a friend.