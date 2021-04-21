Local activists look toward next steps following Chauvin conviction

OWEGO (WBNG) -- We're learning more about the next steps for local advocacy groups one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

After George Floyd's death last year millions across the nation marched in protest of police brutality, and some new groups even formed out of those protests.

One of those new groups was Owego for Equality, who held demonstrations in front of the Tioga County Courthouse last summer.

Founding member Irena Raia says she was surprised and relieved by the verdict, but she feels that her surprise shines light on a broader issue,

"It felt like a step toward accountability," she said. "but it did not feel like justice because if it was justice George Floyd would still be alive, not a debate over if his death was a legitimate murder at the hands of police."

She says she believes police reform and ensuring that everyone is treated equally under the law is a long-running process. She says she has had productive conversations with some political and law enforcement leaders in Tioga County, and that is what needs to continue.

"If we had not been out there protesting and not been such a public presence I do wonder if those meetings would have happened.. so there is value in both public demonstration and also the follow-up of personal dialog," she said.

12 News reached out to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office and the Owego Police Department for this article, we have yet to hear back.