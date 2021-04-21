Lourdes Cancer Center hosting series of free, virtual health and wellness webinars

(WBNG) -- Lourdes Regional Cancer Center is hosting a series of free, virtual events focusing on health and wellness beginning in April and running through June.

The webinars are designed specifically for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, but anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Stacie Hansen, Senior Director of the Oncology Service Line, explains why the center decided to create the series of events.

"Persons with a cancer or those with a history of cancer are impacted physically, psychologically, spiritually and in many other ways," Hansen said, adding, "Through this program, we hope to support cancer survivors and their caregivers on a journey toward enhanced wellness."

Hansen also said that the sessions will focus on all aspects of health -- whether it be physical, mental or spiritual.

Classes range from building a healthy meal, to yoga, to even tai chi at home.

To register, you can visit www.healthcare.ascension.org/events.

For any questions, you can call Lourdes Hospital directly at 607.798.5111 and ask to speak to Colleen Gelatt, Nurse Navigator.