Medical marijuana legal in Utah, but not always affordable

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah group that led the push to legalize medical marijuana in the state has launched a financial relief program for patients who can’t afford their medication. The Utah Patients Coalition on Tuesday joined a small but growing list of programs around the U.S. aimed at helping low-income patients access the drug. The project is among the first to offer ongoing subsidies statewide. Medical cannabis typically isn’t covered by insurance or Medicaid because it remains federally illegal. The coalition has partnered with cannabis pharmacies across the state who will offer discounted medications to patients approved for subsidies.