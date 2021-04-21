Mexico plans 17 shelters for children on southern border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is planning to set up 17 shelters for underage migrants along the country’s southern border, as well as some along the northern border with the United States, amid a wave of child migrants coming from Central America. The shelters will largely be set and run by Mexico’s child welfare agency, which may use some of its own existing day care centers or other facilities. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that the situation is “very worrisome” and the expanded capacity was needed to look out for the welfare of the minors.