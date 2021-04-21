Montenegro arrests alleged criminal gang boss

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Officials say Montenegro’s police have arrested an alleged boss of a crime gang which has spread fear and bloodshed in the Balkans and across Europe. Montenegro’s deputy prime minister on Wednesday hailed the arrest of Slobodan Kascelan in the Montenegrin seaside town of Kotor late Tuesday as the greatest success of the tiny country’s police force in the past 10 years. The 58-year-old Kascelan is the alleged leader of a criminal clan that has since 2015 been involved in a bloody war with a rival Montenegrin gang over control of cocaine smuggling from South America.