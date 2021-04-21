Paul, Booker lead Suns past undermanned 76ers, 116-113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid had 38 points and 17 rebounds. He heaved a fullcourt shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Center center on his back in disbelief over the near-make. The Sixers again played without starters Ben Simmons because of an unspecified illness and Tobias Harris with a sore right knee.