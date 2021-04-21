Pet of the Week: Freya

(WBNG) -- Meet Freya from the Broome County Humane Society!

Freya was surrendered to the Humane Society from a family that loved her very much but could no longer care for her, with a new little human in the house. Freya is incredibly playful, smart and eager to please. Her favorite thing in the world is squeaky tennis balls -- she loves to play fetch!

Freya requires an adult-only home and an adopter with dog experience and shepherd experience is preferred. She is incredibly active and would do best in a home that can meet her mental stimulation and physical needs.

Before you consider adopting Freya, please research dutch shepherds and decide if this breed is for you. They are known to be protective, independent, athletic, alert and intelligent.