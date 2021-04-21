Skip to Content

Japan’s Suga makes offering at war shrine but doesn’t visit

New
6:25 am National News from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has donated religious offerings to a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression, though he avoided a visit. Suga’s offering of leaves at Yasukuni Shrine was his second since taking office. Victims of Japanese military aggression in the 20th century, especially the Koreas and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted World War II criminals among about 2.5 million war dead. The government says Suga made his offering as a private person. NHK television reported two Cabinet ministers visited the shrine. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep disappointment and regrets over Japanese leaders’ offerings or visits to the shrine.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content