In annual address, Putin warns Russia’s foes will be sorry

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow’s response will be “quick and tough” if the West encroaches on his country’s security interests. Putin’s warning during his annual state-of-the-nation address came amid a massive Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine. The United States and its allies have urged the Kremlin to pull the troops back. In his speech, Putin said, “Those who organize any provocations threatening the core security interests of Russia will feel sorry for their deeds as never before.” Moscow has rejected Ukrainian and Western concerns about the military buildup, saying it doesn’t threaten anyone. Putin dedicated most of his Wednesday speech to domestic issues, hailing Russia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.