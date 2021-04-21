Toronto takes on Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight victory

Brooklyn Nets (39-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (24-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Raptors are 3-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is last in the league with just 41.6 rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 7.2.

The Nets are 6-3 against Atlantic Division teams. Brooklyn is third in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 39% as a team from downtown this season. Joe Harris leads them shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup 123-117 on Feb. 5. Siakam scored 33 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Trent Jr. is third on the Raptors scoring 17.8 points per game, and is averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Chris Boucher is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 15.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kyrie Irving is second on the Nets averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 27.4 points per game. Landry Shamet is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 44.2% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 29 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (hip), Rodney Hood: out (knee), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Pascal Siakam: day to day (shoulder), Paul Watson: out (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (calf).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (health protocols), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Reggie Perry: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out indefinitely (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kevin Durant: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.