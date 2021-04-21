Unseasonably cold weather settles in but some big warmth is coming

Tonight: Chance of lake snow showers. Unseasonably cold. Up to an inch of snow in persistent snow. Low: 22-27

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A few snow showers are possible tonight. The big story tonight will be the unseasonably cold air settling into the region. Temperature-sensitive plants may be killed or severely damaged with lows in the low to upper 20s. A chilly day is on tap Thursday. Highs struggle to 40 with a chance of snow showers. A few valley rain showers could also develop. Winds will gust 35-40mph at times.

