THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Windy and cold. 0-.05” rain, 0-.1” snow. 40% High 40 (36-42) Wind WNW 15-25 G30 mph

With a gusty west-northwest wind, we'll have lake effect snow showers today. These will mix with rain showers. Windy and cold. Well below the average high of 57 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies tonight will turn mostly clear and high pressure moves in.