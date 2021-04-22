AG wants legal fees paid by Robert Indiana’s estate returned

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Attorney General’s Office says the estate of Robert Indiana has paid seven law firms excessive legal fees and wants the estate to recoup $3.7 million of them. The Portland Press Herald reports the attorney general’s office is also investigating fees paid to the personal representative to the estate James Brannan. But in court filings Wednesday, an attorney for Brannan argued the attorney general is responsible for notifying the firms that they need to return the funds. Indiana had hoped his estate would fund the creation of a museum at his home on an island in Maine, but intertwined lawsuits have delayed that for almost three years.