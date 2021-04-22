World shares mostly higher after advance on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are gaining after a broad advance on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. U.S. futures edged lower. Shares in Credit Suisse fell 3% after the bank reported “significant losses” linked to a U.S.-based hedge fund and the Swiss financial regulator said it was looking into possible penalties. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index added 0.9% following its first back-to-back loss since March. Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and the outcome of their quarterly results. Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices fell.