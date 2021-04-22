Binghamton University hosts sustainability scavenger hunt for Earth Day

(WBNG) -- Despite cold temperatures and snow, Binghamton University is holding a scavenger hunt to promote sustainability on Earth Day.

Throughout different locations on campus, you can learn about different sustainability efforts. The goal of the scavenger hunt is to spread awareness of these efforts.

"For us, we're showcasing a lot of different things," Binghamton University Resource Recovery Manager Martin Larocca told 12 News.

He said:

"We have natural areas people can look at, our nature preserve. We have locations that touch upon food security, which all of it is an important part of having a sustainable community we live in, so we encourage all the students, faculty and staff to go around, learn about the different locations. See what they can support, and see what they can be supported by."

If you find all the different locations across campus, you win a prize.

The program goes until midnight Thursday. If you find all the different locations, you can win prizes.