DA: Colorado shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A prosecutor says the man accused of killing 10 people at a crowded Colorado supermarket last month had armed himself with 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines. The devices have been banned in the state since 2013 after previous mass shootings in the state. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told reporters Thursday that 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa possessed the magazines unlawfully but that investigators don’t believe Alissa purchased the magazines illegally. Magazines that hold more than 15 rounds were banned in Colorado after the 2012 mass shootings at a suburban Denver movie theater and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.