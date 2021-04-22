Broome County school buses to get arm cameras

(WBNG) -- Eleven school districts across Broome County will be getting stop-arm cameras for their school buses.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says over the next month, those cameras will be installed on all school buses.

Beginning May 24, a warning period will begin for violators. But after June 24, if you pass a school bus you will face fines.

Garnar says it's a priority to keep children safe on the way to and from school.

"I believe that we are the first county to do this under this new law that the state passed," Garnar told 12 News. "I know that our New York Association of Counties is looking at Broome County as we do this."

This comes after New York State passed a law in 2019 allowing fines to be issued for those that are not stopping behind school buses.