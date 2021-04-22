Skip to Content

Crosby, Rust lead Penguins past Devils 5-1

New
9:44 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust both scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 5-1, on Thursday.The two teams also met on Tuesday, as Pittsburgh became the first team in NHL history to win a game, despite allowing six goals in the third period during a bizarre 7-6 victory.The Penguins didn’t allow their big lead to slip away this time. Kasperi Kapanen returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a left foot injury to score his eighth of the season and add an assist. Teddy Blueger scored short-handed, while Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins, who have 12 wins and points in 14 of their last 17 games overall.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content