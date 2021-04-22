Crosby, Rust lead Penguins past Devils 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust both scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 5-1, on Thursday.The two teams also met on Tuesday, as Pittsburgh became the first team in NHL history to win a game, despite allowing six goals in the third period during a bizarre 7-6 victory.The Penguins didn’t allow their big lead to slip away this time. Kasperi Kapanen returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a left foot injury to score his eighth of the season and add an assist. Teddy Blueger scored short-handed, while Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins, who have 12 wins and points in 14 of their last 17 games overall.