BINGHAMTON (WBNG)- Fire departments responded to a garage fire in Binghamton early Thursday morning.

According to Broome County dispatch the fire started at 120 Susquehanna Street.

When a 12 News crew arrived at the scene they could see smoke coming out of the garage with the car inside of the garage damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.