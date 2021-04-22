Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid had 38 points and 17 rebounds. He heaved a fullcourt shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Center center on his back in disbelief over the near-make. The Sixers again played without starters Ben Simmons because of an unspecified illness and Tobias Harris with a sore right knee.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper hit a tying solo homer in the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5. Hector Neris struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the win. Mickey Moniak hit his first career home run for the Phillies five years after they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick. Darin Ruf hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh off reliever Brandon Kintzler.

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Anderson’s five strong innings helped Pittsburgh move to 8-9 with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but Detroit rallied for a 5-2 win in the nightcap.Pittsburgh has won five of its last eight games after a 1-6 start.The Pirates and Tigers were playing a doubleheader because Tuesday night’s game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area. There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime major league second baseman Neil Walker says he has no regrets about deciding to retire. The 35-year-old Walker says he waited during the offseason for the right situation to materialize. When it didn’t he opted to get on with the rest of his life. The Pittsburgh native spent most of his 12 seasons in the majors with his hometown Pirates, helping the club reach the playoffs three straight times from 2013-15. Walker says he plans to stay around the game, including potentially working with the Pirates as a broadcaster.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen is nearing his return from a foot injury that’s sidelined him for nearly a month. Kapanen participated in a full-contact practice and could be back as early as this weekend. The Penguins have played well with Kapanen out to move within a point of Washington and the New York Islanders for first place in the East Division.