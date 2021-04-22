Man whose NYC subway pipe-bomb fizzled gets life in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bangladeshi immigrant whose subway pipe bomb mostly misfired has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 attack in New York City busiest station. Akayed Ullah was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group. But defense lawyers said Ullah deserved no more than years in prison. The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously injured but spared some pedestrians nearby from serious injuries.