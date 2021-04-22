Russia holds major drills in Crimea amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military is conducting massive drills in Crimea involving dozens of navy ships and thousands of troops in a show of force amid tensions with Ukraine. The maneuvers were described as the largest since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine. The exercise comes amid increasing violations of a cease-fire in Ukraine’s east and a massive Russian troops buildup on the border with Ukraine that raised Western concerns. The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that the Crimean maneuvers involve more than 60 ships, over 10,000 troops and about 1,200 military vehicles.