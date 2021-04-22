Tokyo Olympics torch relay has first positive COVID-19 case

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympics organizers say a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment last week at the Olympic torch relay. It is the first positive test connected to the relay since it began March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture. Organizers say the 30-year-old policeman was assigned to control traffic on the April 17 leg in southwestern Kagawa prefecture. They said the policeman developed symptoms and tested positive the next day. Local health authorities are investigating. They say the policeman was wearing a mask and taking social distancing measures.