Topless clubs among businesses that can reopen in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Topless dancers can shed coronavirus restrictions next weekend in Las Vegas and get face-to-face with patrons again under rules accepted Thursday by a state COVID-19 task force. But masks still will be required for adult entertainment employees and recommended for customers. Sin City strip clubs that went dark when casinos, clubs and nonessential businesses closed in March 2020 will be able to open May 1 at 80% occupancy with social distancing guidelines. Occupancy limits will be relaxed but not lifted completely at many other businesses — including stores, spas and saunas, restaurants and bars, even karaoke clubs.