UN Security Council: ‘Deep concern’ about Ethiopia’s Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expressing concern about humanitarian conditions and human rights in Ethiopia’s wartorn Tigray region. The council issued its first statement Thursday on the conflict that has raged in the region for six months. The council expresses deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence. The council also acknowledges Ethiopia’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid but called for a bigger response. The statement makes no mention of Eritrean soldiers in Tigray, though U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock and Amnesty International said last week that the troops remain weeks after Ethiopia said they would leave.