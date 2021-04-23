Albania heads to polls after a bitter political fight

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania holds parliamentary elections on Sunday amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the country’s two largest political parties. It will serve as a key milestone in the country’s next step toward European Union membership. Albania has been a NATO member since 2009 and is looking forward to launching full membership negotiations with Brussels later this year. Incumbent Prime Minister Edi Rama is exploiting the vaccination campaign in his efforts to turn Albania into a “champion” of tourism, agri-business, energy and digital projects. The opposition is pledging lower taxes and higher salaries. The European Union says holding a democratic election will be key to convincing member states to launch membership talks.