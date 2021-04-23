Armed with 11 picks, Eagles aim to improve draft record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted so poorly over the past seven years that fans go to baseball games and chant for general manager Howie Roseman to be fired. Carson Wentz is the only player drafted by Philadelphia since 2014 who has been to a Pro Bowl and he was traded to Indianapolis two months ago. The Eagles have done well accumulating extra draft picks through trades, including moving down from No. 6 to No. 12 this year, but there’s little confidence in their ability to select quality players.