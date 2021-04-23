Asia Today: Thailand’s new cases exceed 2,000, set record

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s health authorities have confirmed 2,070 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record that brings the country’s total above 50,000. The rising numbers are severely straining the supply of hospital beds and ICU capacity. The record new infections come a day after a new daily high of seven deaths was announced. Four more deaths were announced Friday, bringing Thailand’s total to 121. At the beginning of March, Thailand had about 26,000 cases with only double-digit daily increases, but a new outbreak sent the numbers skyrocketing. Under Thai law, infected patients must be held in hospital facilities, but even with the addition of field hospitals there are not enough beds.