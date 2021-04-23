Biden speaks to Erdogan as Armenian genocide question looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken with Turkey’s president as Biden prepares to move forward with a campaign pledge to formally recognize that atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire more than a century ago were genocide. The U.S. and Turkish governments released separate statements on the call but made no mention of Biden’s looming decision. The White House says Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he wants to improve the two countries’ relationship and find “effective management of disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.