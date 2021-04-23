Binghamton Fire Marshall says guidelines must be followed as outdoor dining businesses add fire pits

(WBNG) -- Businesses have worked to adapt to the ever-changing restrictions placed on them because of the coronavirus pandemic, and for some restaurants, it has meant adding outdoor seating areas.

In the Southern Tier's climate, the need for outdoor seating has also resulted in businesses adding a fire pit, to keep customers warm on cooler days.

Binghamton Fire Marshall Allan Gardiner says businesses that want to add a fire pit are required to follow a series of guidelines and are dually encouraged to take some recommendations.

"We would probably approve a gas [fire pit]. Sometimes use propane or natural, natural is preferred. Propane is pretty dangerous and storing those tanks could be a problem," Gardiner says.

Gardiner says too that combustible fire pits using wood or any other combustibles are not allowed in Binghamton.