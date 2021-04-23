‘I’m in!’: Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California. In a statement posted Friday on Twitter, the Republican said she has filed initial paperwork to run. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election in the fall. Several other Republicans already have announced candidacies, including ex-san Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. Jenner, a 71-year-old transgender woman and former Olympic gold medalist, has never run for elected office. She described herself as economically conservative and socially progressive in a People magazine interview last year. Newsom and Faulconer declined to comment directly on her candidacy, instead touting their own qualifications.