California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will stop issuing fracking permits by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045. Newsom made the announcement Friday, after a ban on fracking failed to pass the Legislature. Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing harm to the environment and public health. California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking. Newsom said he will use his executive authority to take on the state’s powerful oil and gas industry in a year that he is expected to face voters in a recall election.