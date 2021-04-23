Chad holds funeral for late president amid rebel threat

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s slain President Idriss Deby Itno is being buried Friday near his hometown after a state funeral in the capital, N’Djamena. The country faces an uncertain future. Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they aren’t happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Deby’s son to lead an 18-month transitional government. French President Emmanuel Macron was among the heads of state at the funeral. Deby ruled the Central African nation for 30 years and was an important ally to Western nations in the fight against Islamic extremism.