Evidence in Chauvin case contradicted first police statement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Moments after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, copies of the original Minneapolis police statement began recirculating on social media. It attributed Floyd’s death to “medical distress” and made no mention of Floyd being pinned to the ground at the neck by Chauvin or crying out that he couldn’t breathe. Many people posted the release to highlight the distance between the initial police narrative and the evidence that led to Tuesday’s conviction. For their part, police officials say they give the most accurate information they can during fast-moving and complicated investigations. But advocates say the frequency of misleading information cannot be ignored.