Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Khris Middleton had 24 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-117 in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Bobby Portis added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks ended a five-game home losing streak. Milwaukee never trailed and led by as many as 21 to defeat Philadelphia for the fourth consecutive time. Joel Embiid scored 24 points for the Sixers. Shake Milton had 20 off the bench. The Bucks improved to 36-22 and hold the third seed in the East. The Sixers fell to 39-20 and into a tie with idle Brooklyn for the top spot.

NEW YORK (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a two-game slide. Jakub Voracek scored the deciding goal for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 33 saves. Ivan Provorov had two assists. Brendan Smith and Artemi Panarin scored New York, and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves. The Rangers fell for the second straight game after four consecutive victories over the New Jersey Devils. The teams will finish the eight-game season series Friday night in New York.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1. Kasperi Kapanen returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a left foot injury to score his eighth of the season and add an assist. Teddy Blueger scored a short-handed goal while Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins. Matt Tennyson scored for New Jersey for his first goal since Dec. 15, 2015, when he played for San Jose. Aaron Dell was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 15 shots as the Devils lost their eighth straight.

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo’s drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2. Colin Moran and Erik González hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth. With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn’t end up scoring.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has aggravated his left wrist injury, delaying his potential return to the majors. The team says he tweaked the wrist while taking indoor batting practice against a high-velocity pitching machine in Detroit. The Pirates sent Hayes back to Pittsburgh for further tests. Pittsburgh called up two-time All-Star Todd Frazier to provide depth at both infield spots.