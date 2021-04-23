Honolulu bribery scandal prompts permit department overhaul

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu is overhauling its building permit process after a federal investigation resulted in indictments alleging a bribery scheme. Indictments allege that five current and former employees of the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting took bribes in exchange for favors, including approving projects and nullifying code violations. The department announced changes Thursday. They include hiring an outside investigator to examine internal controls. A local architect was also charged and pleaded guilty to paying at least $100,000 in bribes. His attorney says greedy city workers forced him to pay to play.