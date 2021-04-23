In possible Oscar preview, ‘Nomadland’ wins at Spirit Awards

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” won best feature at the 36th Independent Spirit Awards in a ceremony that turned the annual beach soiree into a virtual, largely pre-taped event, and, possibly, an Oscar preview. Zhao also won best director. In one twist, best male lead actor went to Riz Ahmed for his performance in “Sound of Metal” — an award that has usually gone this year to the late Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” “Promising Young Woman” star Carey Mulligan took best lead female actor in the category that’s perhaps most up for grabs at the Academy Awards.