It’s World Book Night. What are you reading?

(WBNG) -- April 23 is World Book Night.

World Book Night first started in the United Kingdom and Ireland on March 5, 2011. In 2012, it was moved to April 23, which makes it on the same day as William Shakespeare's birth and death, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization International Day of the Book.

The purpose of World Book Night is to encourage adults to read. It was inspired by World Book Day, which celebrates children reading in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In 2013, the World Book Night became part of The Reading Agency, an organization that aids reading programs.

World Reading Night was first celebrated in the United States in 2013.

