Multiple violations found in probe of detained teen’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s youth correctional agency says it identified multiple policy violations by staff as it investigated the death of a teenager found dead last year in a juvenile detention center. Seventeen-year-old Robert Wright was found dead Aug. 31 at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility. Ryan Gies is the director of the Department of Youth Services. Gies said Friday that staff members didn’t properly conduct rounds to check on sleeping youth that morning. He also said two staff members were seen sleeping on their shift. He also says there was a delay in providing CPR to the teen after he was discovered unresponsive in his cell.