National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is tomorrow, April 24, Broome County Health Department hosting event

(WBNG) -- Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and here in the Southern Tier, there are many opportunities to give back your medications.

One of them being at the Broome County Health Department's "2021 Take Back" Event located at their site at 225 Front Street in Binghamton.

The Health Department explains why it's an important day to recognize, saying that as a society, we tend to hold on to old prescriptions but that having them in the house could lead to misuing or abusing.

Representatives from the Health Department add that prescriptions are tailored specifically for individuals and not meant to be shared.

"It's really important to only take prescriptions prescribed to you by a doctor. There are a lot of different factors that go into a prescription -- your gender, your age, your size -- the severity of the condition," said Maria Fabrizi of Broome County's Mental Health Department.

At the event, the Health Department says there will also be giveaways like RX lockboxes and de-activation Deterra bags.

There will also be Narcan training available.

The Health Department says they accept the following medications: prescriptions, over the counter medicine, vitamins, prescription patches, pet meds, and prescription ointments.

They do not accept syringes or sharps.

To attend, you can stop by 225 Front St in Binghamton from 10 am to 2pm.