New home sales surged 20.7% in March to 1.02 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March, rebounding from a drop in February caused in part by severe winter storms in many parts of the country. The Commerce Department reported that sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after having fallen 16.2% in February. The median sales price of a new home sold in March was $330,800, up only 0.8% from the median sales price a year ago. The big jump in new home sales stood in contrast to sales of existing homes, which fell for a second consecutive month in March, a drop that was blamed on a lack of supply which has pushed exiting home prices to new highs.