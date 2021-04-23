Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego and that four people were wounded. Homicide Lt. Andra Brown says a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting Thursday night in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter dining and nightlife district. Brown says three victims were taken to hospitals and one was treated at the scene, but that none of the wounds they suffered are believed to be life-threatening. The violence began outside a hotel where a man was shot to death. The gunman then walked up the street, got into a confrontation with a group of men and opened fire.