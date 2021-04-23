RB Who? Pitt trying to find answers during spring drills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s quest to find a running back next fall has become a two-man race. Vincent Davis and Israel Abanikandahave separated themselves from the pack during spring drills. Davis led the Panthers in rushing last fall thanks in large part to a 247-yard performance in a season-ending win over Georgia Tech. Abanikanda has impressed head coach Pat Narduzzi during spring drills so much Narduzzi has backed off a statement in which he declared Davis the starter.