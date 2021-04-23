Saudi bans Lebanese produce because of drug smuggling

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry says it will halt Lebanese produce entering or passing through the kingdom because of a recent increase in drug smuggling using those shipments. The order issued Friday will take effect on Sunday and last until Lebanese authorities offer guarantees to ensure an end to smuggling. Lebanon’s foreign ministry said drug smuggling is harmful to Lebanon’s economy, farmers and reputation. The decision is a blow to Lebanon’s already struggling economy and comes amid a political deadlock in the country and rising regional tensions.