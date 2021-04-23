Teen told police ‘shadowy man’ led him to kill 6-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy charged in the strangulation death of a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl told police a “shadowy man” led him to kill the girl. The boy’s assertion is revealed in an investigative report released Friday after a judge ruled some documents and court proceedings could be made public. The teen is accused of murder and child molesting in juvenile court in the death of Grace Ross in March. The boy’s attorneys had argued that the high-profile nature of Grace’s killing could introduce prejudice into their client’s case. The judge postponed a May 13 hearing to determine whether the boy’s case will be moved to adult court.