Vestal students take a vow of silence in campaign to bring attention to LGBTQ+ youth

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Many Vestal High School Students participated in a vow of silence Friday in protest of the silencing and erasure of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Students participated in the vow both in school and remotely. If remote, students displayed "DOS" after their names shown online to reflect their participation.

According to the National Day Of -- website, this day was created in 1996 and is held every April. The Day of Silence is a campaign that looks to bring attention to what much LGBTQ+ youth face daily.

It was originally intended to focus on the issue within the school system, but the vow has expanded into college campuses, work environments, and sporting events.

Abigail Lane

