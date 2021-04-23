Vestal students take a vow of silence in campaign to bring attention to LGBTQ+ youth

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Many Vestal High School Students participated in a vow of silence Friday in protest of the silencing and erasure of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Students participated in the vow both in school and remotely. If remote, students displayed "DOS" after their names shown online to reflect their participation.

According to the National Day Of -- website, this day was created in 1996 and is held every April. The Day of Silence is a campaign that looks to bring attention to what much LGBTQ+ youth face daily.

It was originally intended to focus on the issue within the school system, but the vow has expanded into college campuses, work environments, and sporting events.